|
|
Kenneth F. Price,
Findlay - Kenneth F. Price, 80, of Findlay died early Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital due to complications from a fall.
Ken was born in Galion, Ohio on October 14, 1939 to the late Clarence E. Price and Margaret I. (Dawson) Price Schwartz. He graduated from Bucyrus High School with the Class of 1958. Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Julie (née Halstead) whom he married on April 14, 1963 in Bucyrus.
Ken's career spanned a variety of positions in business, retail, finance, and real estate. After a stint at Swan Rubber, his early career in finance included the Clyde Savings Bank and the Clyde Area Federal Credit Union. Ken served for many years as Vice President, Fostoria Area Federal Credit Union. Ken's career in retail ranged from manager of the Buckeye Mart in Fostoria to positions at Walmart stores in Mesa, AZ and Spring Hill, TN. In addition to managing rental properties in Fostoria, he was a bus driver for Findlay City Schools, Blanchard Valley Health System, and JB Tours.
Ken was a member of the Bright Road Church of Christ, Findlay, for whom he had served as an Elder. He had previously been a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Ken served as a member of Fostoria City Council and on the Seneca County Health Board. In addition, Ken served on the Board of Public Affairs in Bradner, OH.
In addition to his wife Julie, Ken is survived by two children, Lisa (David) Dryden of Findlay, and William "Bill" (Amanda) Price of Brentwood, TN; six grandchildren, Nathan (Rebecca) Dryden, Saoirse Dryden, and Isaac Dryden of Nashville, TN, Jared (April) Dryden of Detroit, MI, Ellery Grace Price and Emery Cate Price of Brentwood, TN; and two great-grandsons, Gresham Dryden and Francis Dryden of Nashville, TN; and sister, Janet Johnson of Galion, OH.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by brothers Robert E., Clarence William "Bill", and John "Jack" Price; and sisters Eleanor Beck, Dorothy Rensch, Avis Parr, Florence "Jane" Monk, and Shirley Skaggs.
Private graveside services for the family will be held Tuesday, May 19th at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, with Wade Tannehill, Minister at the Bright Road Church of Christ, officiating.
HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 15 to May 18, 2020