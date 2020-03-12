|
Kenneth G. Riddlebarger
Brookesville, FL - Kenneth G.Riddlebarger 76 of Brooksville, FL passed away on February 22nd, 2020 by natural causes at his home. Kenneth was born May 26th, 1943 in Elyria, Ohio to the late Leona Parker (Runyon) and David Riddlebarger. In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by a full brother Jay and full brother Frankie and several other half brothers and sisters.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter Tammi Riddlebarger of Mansfield, Ohio, 3 grandchildren, Tierra Eaton, Matthew Michael Powell Jr, and Thalia Hoak; 12 great grandchildren, Miguel Walters, Markus Eaton, Savannah Eaton, and Kristian Malenki, Braylei, Landon, Sway, Meira Powell and Makayla, Kennan, and Scott Hoak. Kenneth is also survived by a full brother Will Parker and a step brother Elden Parker.
Kenneth served a 3 year tour in the US Army and also the Vietnam War 1966-1968. He worked 23 years at Swan Rubber and worked and retired from Marion Corrections as a correction officer. Kenneth enjoyed walking and exercising as well as family cookouts, fireworks with his grand and great grandchildren. He enjoyed older country music, such as Willie Nelson and watching Les Felding every morning.
Visiting hours will be 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at Munz-Pirnstill funeral home Monday March 16, 2020 burial to follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020