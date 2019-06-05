Kenneth Nye



Bucyrus - Kenneth "Ken" Charles Nye, 90, went to be with the Lord June 4,2019 from Altercare of Bucyrus. Ken was born to the late Charles Albert Nye and Ruth "Fitzgerald" Nye on Oct 11, 1928 in New Washington Ohio. Kenneth is preceded in death by parents, first wife Patsy Nye, grandchildren, Jamie Nye and Eric Mullins, sister Faye Staiger and one other sister.



Ken is survived by daughter Karen(Richard) Evans; son, Jim Nye; special companion, Susan Green; granddaughter, Heather (Chris) Hyett; sister, Roberta (Jim) Steele, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Ken was a graduate from Buckeye Central class of 1946. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army. In his younger years he assisted with Meals on Wheels, enjoyed bowling, and traveled and camped with his family. They traveled to more than half of the states as well as Mexico and Canada. He was a member of the American Legion Post 181. Ken was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bucyrus.



Visiting hours are Friday from 11AM-1PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow the visiting hours at 1PM. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart or s. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com