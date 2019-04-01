Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
BUCYRUS - Kenneth Ray Bloomfield Jr., 31 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday March 29 at Bucyrus Community Hospital, his death was unexpected. Ray was born January 17, 1988 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Kenneth Ray Bloomfield Sr. and Kimberly VanBuskirk of Bucyrus. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Everett Bloomfield.

Ray is also survived by maternal grandmother Ruth VanBuskirk of Bucyrus; paternal grandmother Mae Bloomfield of Bucyrus; uncles and aunts Henry (Michele) Teters, Bucyrus; Kenneth (Teresa) VanBuskirk of NC; Jennifer (Steven Raudman) Belden of Virginia; and Dale (Doris) Bloomfield of Bucyrus; ; cousins Anna, Casey, Curtis, Morgan, Connor, Kelby, and Jensen; girlfriend Michele Reeves of Bucyrus; as well as great aunts and uncles.

Ray lived in Bucyrus, North Carolina, and Virginia throughout his life. He enjoyed working on cars, doing work with his hands, and cooking. He did construction work for several years.

The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 1, 2019
