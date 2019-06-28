|
Kermit Joseph (Bud) Hiler
Chatfield Township - Kermit Joseph (Bud) Hiler, age 97, of Chatfield Township, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, farmer, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Willows at Willard, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 3, 1922, the first born of two children, in Auburn Township in Crawford County.
His children include the late Judy Crist (4 children, 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild); Sharon (Elmer) Kuhn (4 children and 6 grandchildren) of Canton, Donna (Keith) Naufzinger (2 children and 3 grandchildren) of Bucyrus, Linda (Terry) Davis (2 children and 1 grandchild) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dennis (Carol) Hiler (3 children and 6 grandchildren) of Bucyrus, Abbie (John) Fuller (3 children and 1 grandchild) of Mansfield, and Eric (Beth) Hiler (3 children and 6 grandchildren) of Tiro.
Bud is also survived by a brother, Glade Hiler of New Washington.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Esther (Schriner) Hiler, who passed February 20, 2010; a daughter, Judy (Hiler) Crist formerly of Marshallville, Ohio, who passed in 1992; and a grandson, Adam Kuhn of Canton, Ohio, who passed in 2009.
Living all his life near New Washington, he was a lifelong member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and a life member of Ohio Farm Bureau. He had a tremendous amount of passion for farming; he had worked on his farm well into his 90's.
Bud also supported his family working on the B&O and then CSX Railroads in Willard, until his retirement in 1988.
Family and friends may gather at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington, on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon, where the funeral mass will be at 12:00 noon with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 28, 2019