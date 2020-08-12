Kermit Kibler
Liberty Twp. - Kermit C. Kibler, 93, of Liberty Twp. died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence, Orchard Park Assisted Living. His health had been failing for several years.
He was born in Bucyrus on February 7, 1927 to the late Floyd C. and late Grace E. (Quaintance) Kibler. He grew up on his parents' farm adjacent to Sulphur Springs. He attended Sulphur Springs High School and was president of his senior class in 1945. Following graduation, he served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.
Kermit married Evelyn McPeak on November 26, 1949 and she survives.
"Kib" as he was known was a successful farmer. He had a voracious appetite for learning. He was an avid reader of farming innovations. If he needed it and couldn't afford it, he built it! His love of farming was seen in the various adaptations he made. Even after he left the daily operations of the farm he continued to find and share interesting articles on the latest innovations with his son, Tom.
Those who knew Kermit will remember him as energetic and intelligent. He had two speeds of operation: wide open or off. He had a variety of interests. Although he was consumed with farming, he also was a licensed pilot, rehabber of boats, downhill skier, collector of early farm equipment, and world traveler. He had the opportunity to visit four continents. He loved OSU football. His memberships included the "Flying Falcons" of the Bucyrus Airport, the National Steam Threshers Association, and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ridgeton Road. He was a founding member of the Liberty Twp. VFD.
In addition to his wife of 70 years; Kermit is survived by children, Shari (Ed) Voyda of Schaumburg, Illinois, Tom (Nan) Kibler of Sulphur Springs, and Kathy (Randy) Heckert of North Canton; six grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marjorie (Robert) Calhoun.
Friends may call at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus on Friday, August 14 from 10 am-12 pm. The funeral service will be private, and Kermit will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Sulphur Springs with military rights performed by the US Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations can make checks payable to Liberty Twp. VFD. These checks can be sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Kermit's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.