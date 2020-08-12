1/1
Kermit Kibler
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kermit Kibler

Liberty Twp. - Kermit C. Kibler, 93, of Liberty Twp. died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence, Orchard Park Assisted Living. His health had been failing for several years.

He was born in Bucyrus on February 7, 1927 to the late Floyd C. and late Grace E. (Quaintance) Kibler. He grew up on his parents' farm adjacent to Sulphur Springs. He attended Sulphur Springs High School and was president of his senior class in 1945. Following graduation, he served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

Kermit married Evelyn McPeak on November 26, 1949 and she survives.

"Kib" as he was known was a successful farmer. He had a voracious appetite for learning. He was an avid reader of farming innovations. If he needed it and couldn't afford it, he built it! His love of farming was seen in the various adaptations he made. Even after he left the daily operations of the farm he continued to find and share interesting articles on the latest innovations with his son, Tom.

Those who knew Kermit will remember him as energetic and intelligent. He had two speeds of operation: wide open or off. He had a variety of interests. Although he was consumed with farming, he also was a licensed pilot, rehabber of boats, downhill skier, collector of early farm equipment, and world traveler. He had the opportunity to visit four continents. He loved OSU football. His memberships included the "Flying Falcons" of the Bucyrus Airport, the National Steam Threshers Association, and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ridgeton Road. He was a founding member of the Liberty Twp. VFD.

In addition to his wife of 70 years; Kermit is survived by children, Shari (Ed) Voyda of Schaumburg, Illinois, Tom (Nan) Kibler of Sulphur Springs, and Kathy (Randy) Heckert of North Canton; six grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marjorie (Robert) Calhoun.

Friends may call at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus on Friday, August 14 from 10 am-12 pm. The funeral service will be private, and Kermit will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Sulphur Springs with military rights performed by the US Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations can make checks payable to Liberty Twp. VFD. These checks can be sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Kermit's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wise Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wise Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved