BUCYRUS - Kevin Earl Baker, 58, of Bucyrus, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. His death was unexpected but of natural causes and even though many feel that he left this earth too soon, he will live on in others due to his generosity of being an organ and tissue donor.
He was born November 11, 1961 in Bucyrus and was a 1980 graduate of Col. Crawford High School. He also attended Pioneer where he specialized in auto mechanics. Kevin worked at Baja before moving to Marietta Ohio where he and former wife, Kim Kudransky raised their two children. Kevin spent a short time working at Shell Chemical before finding his passion of creating personalized driveways. He created many masterpieces during his 30 years of living there. Kevin returned to Bucyrus four years ago and no one was happier than his mom, as she was able to see all her children whenever desired. Kevin was currently employed at Continental Structural Plastics in Carey.
Kevin loved his liberties and was thankful for those who fought for them. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and he's always enjoyed a good NASCAR race, especially when it involved Dale Earnhardt Sr. He lived by a daily routine and his one and only hobby was making tie dye shirts and gifts for family and friends. If you have one, you're welcome to wear it to his calling hours or funeral. Kevin enjoyed dabbling in carpentry and liked to tinker with things, including his truck, which was always backed into his drive. He liked making people laugh and will be remembered as quite a jokester. Kevin wasn't afraid of experimenting in the kitchen and for relaxation, he liked to sit in his driveway and smoke a cigarette while drinking a Budweiser.
Throughout his time spent in Marietta and Bucyrus, he held membership in the Masonic Lodge, VFW 5108, Elks and Moose Lodge and the NRA.
Kevin is survived by his dad, Earl H. Baker of New Washington; children, Amanda (Brent) Townsend and their daughter, Emory of Marietta and Joshua Baker of Denver, Colorado; siblings, Kim (Chuck) Humphrey and Chris (Rochelle) Baker both of Bucyrus; nieces and nephews, Matt (Becki Roush) Sebring, Chelsea (Jeremy) Goldstein, Jordan (Chelsie) Baker and Trey (Maigan) Baker as well as many other extended family members and his special friend, Patti Blue. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Glenda L. (Batton) Shull and Richard Shull.
His family will receive friends from 1-3 & 6-8 pm Tuesday, February 18 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. Bucyrus, Ohio where his funeral will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to Awareness22, or to the Epilepsy Foundation and will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisfuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020