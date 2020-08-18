Kevin Kin
Upper Sandusky - Kevin D. Kin, age 56 of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 5:30am at his home in Upper Sandusky.
He was born on July 17, 1964 in Upper Sandusky to Kenneth D. Kin Sr., and Jean Ann Hark. Kevin's father is deceased and his mother survives and lives in Upper Sandusky. He married Marcie Thiel on June 23, 1990 and she survives.
Kevin is also survived by 3 children, Jordan M. (Alexa) Kin, and Kory R. Kin, both of Columbus, and RaKay D. Kin (Shawn Dunlap) of Galion. Along with his 3 sisters, Cheryl (Steve) Sandridge of Morral, Debra Kin of Upper Sandusky, and Sandra Dee Kin of Lewis Center, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, and brother Kenneth D. Kin Jr.
Kevin was a 1982 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School. He had worked for 20 years as a Superintendent at the former Guardian Industries in Upper Sandusky, and then went on to work as the Maintenance Director of Altercare of Bucyrus.
Kevin was a lifelong member of Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, where he was very active in the church. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2050.
He was gifted as a craftsman and could build anything. Never one to sit still, Kevin always kept busy whether it was for family or friends, he had a servant's heart for helping others up to the end. He will be greatly missed!
A funeral mass for Kevin D. Kin will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Friday, August 21, from 2pm to 4pm, and 6pm to 8pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. There will be a Chaplet of the Divine Mercy Prayer at 1:45pm on Friday, and a Biblical Wake service at 7:45pm on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund, or the Oncology Department at Wyandot Memorial Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be made to www.lucasbatton.com
.