Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Delong Family Cemetery
Tomahawk, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Joe Adams


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Joe Adams Obituary
Larry Joe Adams

BUCYRUS - Larry Joe Adams, age 82, passed away surrounded by family September 29, 2019. Larry was born to the late Raymond Glen and Gladys Mavis (Webb) Adams August 5, 1937 in Van Lear Kentucky. Larry married Mary Margaret (Turner) Adams December 24, 1956. Larry is preceded in death by parents and brother Billy Ray Adams, sisters, Joan Adams and Judy Adams; grandson, Benjamin Delong; great-grandson, Noah Lear.

Larry is survived by wife of 62 years Mary Adams; children, Paula (Ernie) Delong, JoAnne (Mark) Griffin, Teresa Adams, Larry Glenn (Julie) Adams, Carolyn (Troy) Rayborn; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Horn, Benjamin Delong, Tyson (Elisa) Griffin, Tate (Melissa) Griffin, Jessica (James) Pahl, Ashton (Stefan) Boyd, Heather (Jeremy) Rowland, Michael Dewiel, Kristin Adams, Brooke Adams, Sydney Rayborn; sister, Tanya (Harold) Auxier; 13 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Larry was an All-Star All State basketball player during his high school years. He went on to retire from General Motors. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman in his spare time. Larry also enjoyed spending time with his family any time he could.

Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home from 5PM-8PM on Wednesday. Services are Thursday at 1PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Burial will be Saturday October 5th at Delong Family Cemetery in Tomahawk Ky at 1PM. Memorials may be made to St. Judes. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now