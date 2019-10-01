|
Larry Joe Adams
BUCYRUS - Larry Joe Adams, age 82, passed away surrounded by family September 29, 2019. Larry was born to the late Raymond Glen and Gladys Mavis (Webb) Adams August 5, 1937 in Van Lear Kentucky. Larry married Mary Margaret (Turner) Adams December 24, 1956. Larry is preceded in death by parents and brother Billy Ray Adams, sisters, Joan Adams and Judy Adams; grandson, Benjamin Delong; great-grandson, Noah Lear.
Larry is survived by wife of 62 years Mary Adams; children, Paula (Ernie) Delong, JoAnne (Mark) Griffin, Teresa Adams, Larry Glenn (Julie) Adams, Carolyn (Troy) Rayborn; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Horn, Benjamin Delong, Tyson (Elisa) Griffin, Tate (Melissa) Griffin, Jessica (James) Pahl, Ashton (Stefan) Boyd, Heather (Jeremy) Rowland, Michael Dewiel, Kristin Adams, Brooke Adams, Sydney Rayborn; sister, Tanya (Harold) Auxier; 13 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Larry was an All-Star All State basketball player during his high school years. He went on to retire from General Motors. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman in his spare time. Larry also enjoyed spending time with his family any time he could.
Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home from 5PM-8PM on Wednesday. Services are Thursday at 1PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Burial will be Saturday October 5th at Delong Family Cemetery in Tomahawk Ky at 1PM. Memorials may be made to St. Judes. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 1, 2019