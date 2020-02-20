|
LeEtta A. Green
New Washington - LeEtta A. Green completed life's journey on February 19, 2020 in the home where she lived her entire life. LeEtta was born January 24, 1929 in Cranberry Twp. to the late George and Laura (Laipply) Green. She graduated from New Washington High School and continued living at home as her father's caregiver until his passing in the fall of 1969. She also was an active participant in working the family farm and enjoyed creating handmade quilts. LeEtta became one of the first women to work at PPG in Crestline. She retired from there on February 1, 1991 but continued to help with farming through the summer of 2019. LeEtta was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sulphur Springs.
LeEtta is survived by one sister Kathryn "Kate" Hoover and nieces and nephews, Kenneth Shank, Carol Sharrick, Irene (Tom) Martin, Albert Green, Suzanne Green, Darcy Green, and Beth (Jeff) Peace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Robert Green, Grant Green, and Richard Green, and sisters Vida Shank, Betty Green, Doris Green, Mary Green, and sister in law Carol Green, as well as brother in law Howard Shank.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 12:00 noon in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ridgeton Rd. with Rev. Hans Scherner officiating, burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Church Memorial Fund and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020