Lenora Leitzy
Bucyrus - Lenora Leitzy, 91, of Bucyrus died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Orchard Park Assisted Living where she had resided for over a year.
She was born in Crestline on October 18, 1927 to the late Kenneth and Mildred (Arter) Shuck. The Shuck family made their way to Bucyrus soon thereafter and Lenora graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1945. She was working for JC Penney when she met William B. Leitzy at a Seccaium Park dance. They were married on November 14, 1948 and shared 70 years of marriage until his death earlier this year on February 19.
Though she grew up in town, Lenora quickly became acclimated to country living, doing all manner of farm work from raising chickens to milking cows, operating all the equipment and even substituting as Bill's school bus route driver. She was chosen "farm wife of the year" in 1975 by the International Harvester Co., representing six states and was honored at a ceremony in Chicago. Lenora was a member of Roundtable Mothers' Club and enjoyed getting together with the neighborhood card club.
Lenora will be remembered as a hard worker, multi-tasker, and early riser who kept busy with chores, embroidery, and reading. She helped looking after her mother-in-law who lived on the farm for 26 years. She enjoyed fishing with her husband at Lake Erie and travelling to many states and countries after they retired from farming. She also did a lot of sewing, knitting and reading in her spare time and looked forward to babysitting her grandchildren when they were young and attending their sports and other events and they grew up. Lenora was an excellent cook whose fresh pretzels and fried macaroni were family favorites. She had an abundant garden and pickled, froze, and canned it all. She attended First Methodist Church growing up and was a member of Mt. Zion UMC since her marriage.
Lenora is survived by children, Kathy Leitzy of Fostoria and Rick (Nadine) Leitzy of Bucyrus; two grandchildren, Michelle Leitzy and Aaron Leitzy; sister, Margaret Beck; and sisters-in-law, Janice Shuck, Martha Leitzy, and Nina Leitzy. In addition to Bill and her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Charles.
The Leitzy family will receive friends on Friday, July 26 from 5-7 pm and on Saturday from 10-10:55 am at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus where her funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am with Rev. Mark Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made payable to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or a and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Lenora's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 24, 2019