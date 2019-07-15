|
|
Leona G. Linn
BUCYRUS - Leona Grace Linn, 96, of Bucyrus, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Heartland of Bucyrus.
She was born October 6, 1922 at home in Melmore, Ohio to the late Edward L. and Clara (Stuckey) Coffman. Leona was a 1942 graduate of Bucyrus High School and on April 26, 1945 she married, John H. Linn. He preceded her in death January 28, 1992.
Leona was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ and worked at Vasil's for 20 years before retiring in 1975. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends and was a member of a local travel club, giving her the opportunity to see much of the country. She and her sister Arlene enjoyed many years of playing BINGO at various halls and she was very proud of her years spent planning the annual Coffman reunion which was always held on the last Sunday in June. Leona kept active by working around her yard and was still mowing to age 85. She enjoyed handiwork and liked to relax while listening to the Cleveland Indians on the radio.
She is survived by her extended family of five nephews, Daryl (Susan) Coffman, Roger (Linda) Coffman, Ronald (Carolyn) Ratz, Steven Walter, Thomas Walter; two nieces, Marvel (Mark) Marcie and Barbara Jane (Arthur) Shay; many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends and neighbors, Lee and Kathy Orewiler.
In addition to her parents and husband, Leona is preceded in death by nieces and nephews as well as eight siblings, Forrest Lucas, Mabel Reffner, Arlene Gary, Marguerite Eckleberry, Dortha Frankenfield, Clyde Coffman, Ronald "Pete" Coffman and Ilah Jackson.
Her family is very grateful to the staff at both Carlisle Place and Heartland for the excellent care provided and friendships formed with Leona. She appreciated all of you.
Friends may call from 10-10:55am Wednesday, July 17 at Wise Funeral Service where her funeral will be held that day at 11:00am with Pastor Joe Platt officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to St. John's UCC and will be accepted through the funeral home. Memories are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 15, 2019