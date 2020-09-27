Lester "Butch" Fritz
Bucyrus - Lester V. Fritz Jr., better known as Butch, 73, died early Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family.
He was born in Bucyrus on October 16, 1946 to the late Lester Sr. and Maxine (Wogan) Fritz. Butch attended school at Holmes-Liberty and graduated in Wynford's inaugural 1964 class. He then served in the US Army during Vietnam and worked for The Timken Co. for 33 years.
Butch was set up on a blind date in 1967 with Norma Laux. Many long-distance phone calls were shared before his discharge and they were married May 3, 1969. He will be remembered for his fun-loving nature and always being up for new experiences. Butch looked forward to fishing with Brian, road trips with Harley, coaching ball games and bowling, following the Buckeyes, Indians, and Browns, and best of all, loving on his granddaughters and going to their activities where he was everyone's grandpa.
Butch was a member of the former Bucyrus Chapter of United Commercial Travelers, serving as Secretary and President and the Grand Secretary for Ohio UCT. He was also on the Fairway-Waycraft board for 9 years, president of Bucyrus Little League, and a volunteer at Bucyrus Community Hospital for 15 years. He was a member of VFW Post 1078 and a former AmVets and American Legion member.
Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Norma; son, Brian (Karen) Fritz; daughter, Carrie (Jamie) Betts; granddaughters, Rachel & Leah Crawford and Bailey & Aubrey Betts; brother, Fred (Diane) Fritz; sister, Kathleen Fritz; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends including his best friend since the fifth grade, Harley Dowler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Marie Fritz and sisters, Esther Freeman and Sharon Fritz.
Services for Butch will be held on Thursday, October 1 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Friends may call from 12 Noon - 1:50 pm and the funeral will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Brian Odey officiating. Burial will follow in Lust Cemetery with military rites by the US Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Butch's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
