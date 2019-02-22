Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lester L. Smith Obituary
Lester L. Smith

Marion - Lester L. Smith age 86 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Marion Pointe.

He was born October 23, 1932 in Marion, Ohio to the late Leslie and Goldie (Gheen) Smith.

On October 23, 1955 he married Ellen L. (Butterman) Smith, she preceded him in death on January 21, 2005.

Lester was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, was employed at MPS in Quality Control for 29 years and was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sons, Brian (Patti) Smith of Delaware, OH., Jeffrey (Irene) Smith of Marion, OH., Rick (Mary) Smith of Springboro, OH., Randy (Teresa) Smith of Bucyrus, OH., Kyle (Becki) Smith of Cuyahoga Falls, OH., 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, his brother, Bob Smith of Forest, OH., his sisters, Wanda Pollock of Upper Sandusky, OH., Betty Smith of Upper Sandusky, OH., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ellen Smith, 3 brothers, Fred, Charles Jr., Dallas Smith and 2 sisters, Gladys Smith and Mary McCarley.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. After the service at the funeral home the Marion County Veterans Council will hold military honors. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star & Telegraph-Forum on Feb. 22, 2019
