Lillie Stepp
Bucyrus - Lillie Mae (Denzer) Stepp, 93, of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Altercare under the care of Kindred Hospice and her nephew, Paul (Louise) Denzer.
She was born February 20, 1926 in Friley, Arkansas to the late Amos Waldo and Gladys Hazel (Young) Denzer. On November 23, 1949 she married James Hoyt Stepp and he preceded her in death along with five brothers, Sherman, Russell, David, Robert, and Willard and two sisters, Alice Denzer and Elsie Hitsman.
Lillie is survived by two brothers, Austin Denzer of West Fork, Ark. and Vaughn Denzer of Pettigrew, Ark. and one sister, Irene Ross of Bucyrus.
Lillie moved to Bucyrus in 1954. She retired from the General Electric Lamp Plant in 1986. She always had a kind word for everyone and loved working outside whether it be in her garden or the beautiful flower beds she had all around her home. She was a wonderful Christian lady who worshiped at the former First Baptist Church and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Services in Bucyrus will be held on Saturday, September 21 at Wise Funeral Service. Friends may call from 10-11 am at which time her funeral will begin with Pastor Donna Yaussy officiating.
Additional services will be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas under the care of Moore's Chapel and she will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to New Hope Community Church and given through Wise Funeral Service. Memories and photos can be shared on her tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 20, 2019