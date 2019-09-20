Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Stepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Stepp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Stepp Obituary
Lillie Stepp

Bucyrus - Lillie Mae (Denzer) Stepp, 93, of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Altercare under the care of Kindred Hospice and her nephew, Paul (Louise) Denzer.

She was born February 20, 1926 in Friley, Arkansas to the late Amos Waldo and Gladys Hazel (Young) Denzer. On November 23, 1949 she married James Hoyt Stepp and he preceded her in death along with five brothers, Sherman, Russell, David, Robert, and Willard and two sisters, Alice Denzer and Elsie Hitsman.

Lillie is survived by two brothers, Austin Denzer of West Fork, Ark. and Vaughn Denzer of Pettigrew, Ark. and one sister, Irene Ross of Bucyrus.

Lillie moved to Bucyrus in 1954. She retired from the General Electric Lamp Plant in 1986. She always had a kind word for everyone and loved working outside whether it be in her garden or the beautiful flower beds she had all around her home. She was a wonderful Christian lady who worshiped at the former First Baptist Church and will be missed by everyone that knew her.

Services in Bucyrus will be held on Saturday, September 21 at Wise Funeral Service. Friends may call from 10-11 am at which time her funeral will begin with Pastor Donna Yaussy officiating.

Additional services will be held in Fayetteville, Arkansas under the care of Moore's Chapel and she will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made payable to New Hope Community Church and given through Wise Funeral Service. Memories and photos can be shared on her tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now