Linda Cole
Upper Sandusky -
Linda L. Cole, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Nevada, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Upper Sandusky.
Linda was born on December 15, 1941 in Nevada, Ohio to Robert and Betty (Leapley) Cover, both of whom are deceased. She was once married to Link Cole.
She is survived by 4 children: Libby (Rob) Moore of Burlington, Kentucky, Lené (Jerry) Taylor of Upper Sandusky, Lane (Jonna) Cole of El Paso, Texas, and Lindsay (Brad) Tate of Howell, Michigan. 10 grandchildren, Brittany and Brennan Moore, Chloe, Emme, Ben, Lucy and Lily Taylor, Brandon, Mickaella, and Julia Cole, Bella and Sabrina Tate, and a great granddaughter Aliana.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Charles Cover.
Linda was a homemaker and also served for 20 years as the clerk for Eden Township. She also had worked in the dietary department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital for 10 years.
She was a 1959 graduate of Nevada High School and upon moving to Upper Sandusky from Nevada, she attended the First Baptist Church.
Linda enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching nature, especially feeding and watching the birds around her home.
She will be remembered for the love and passion that she had for her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Linda L. Cole will be private with Rev. Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 20 to May 21, 2020