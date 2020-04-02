|
Linda Grasley
Bucyrus - Linda Zoa Ann Grasley, age 71, passed away at home April 1, 2020. Linda was born March 31, 1949 to the late Rolland and Gladys "Feick" Eusey in Crestline Ohio. Linda is preceded in death by parents, husband, Kenny Grasley, and son, Greg Grasley.
Linda is survived by daughter, Renee Hendrickson, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Lowell Eusey; sisters, Dorothy Wiggins, Janet Eusey, Pauline Eusey, and Caroline Ball as well as several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Galion High School. Linda worked for 17 years as the breakfast cook at the Crazy Fox in Bucyrus. She lived at the Weaver for 20 years before moving to the Bucyrus Plaza. Linda was a former Moose member. She enjoyed collecting angels, vintage Christmas stuff and bears.
There will be no formal services at this time. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be left online or by phone to Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020