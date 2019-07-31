|
Lindy M. Harris
Shelby - Lindy M. Harris of Shelby, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1933 in Rutland, Ohio, to the late Luther and Blanche (Nelson) Harris. He retired from General Motors and ran his own business, Lindy's Cycles.
Lindy was known as Lucky Lindy and The Harley Man. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. You could always find him in the basement working on motorcycles, talking with his friends either about motorcycles or politics. He built several motorcycles that were featured in many magazines and was very proud of his accomplishments. Lindy always had many stories to tell about all his adventures throughout the years. He traveled on his bike to a lot of places, but enjoyed the many trips he took with his children. Also, enjoying his trips to Sturgis with family and friends. Lindy was proud of the fact he took many newbies on their first trip to Sturgis and showed them the sites. His goal was to ride out to Sturgis when he was 90 years old to receive the trophy for oldest rider, but unfortunately he was four years shy of that goal. Our dad was our hero, mentor and the greatest dad any child could be blessed to have. He would give a stranger the shirt off of his back and animals a forever home. He always said if he'd die tomorrow that he did everything he ever wanted to do and never regretted one day and lived a happy life.
Lindy is survived by his son, Rick Harris; daughters, Cathy (Tom) Shuster, Cheryl (Dan) Haffa and Laurie (Tim) Mahley, all of Bucyrus; sister, Barb (Earl) Linn of Bloomville; sister-in-laws, Linda Nikolaus of Norwalk, Sandie Wertz and Nancy Lobring of Mansfield; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; beloved pets, Cap, Lily and Pibb; and many close friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Harris who just passed away in May; twin sister, Lena Turner; brother, Paul Harris; and many friends he considered brothers.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. The family would like all who attend, to wear their Harley attire and ride their bikes in honor of The Man, The Myth and The Legend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum & News Journal on July 31, 2019