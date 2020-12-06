Lisa Hawk
Upper Sandusky - Lisa Hawk, age 58 of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away
on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home.
Lisa was born on December 30, 1961 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Robert and Susanne (White) Hawk who survived in rural Nevada, Ohio. She was a loving companion for many years with Glen E. "Butch" VanHorn, who passed away on September 26, 2016.
She is survived by her step-children: John D. VanHorn, Lisa J. "Bay" VanHorn and Steve VanHorn, all of Upper Sandusky, along with her granddaughter, Kathryn E. VanHorn.
Lisa was a 1980 graduate of Wynford High School and went on to Marion Technical College graduating in 1983 as a Registered Nurse.
She went on to work at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky
In the Emergency Room and Intensive Care until taking a nursing position with Hospice of Wyandot County during its origin and formative years of service.
She was a lifelong member of Harpster United Methodist Church where she played a very active role in many capacities within the church. Lisa
currently was serving as the President of the board with Wyandot County Council on Aging.
For hobbies Lisa enjoyed shopping, crafting, decorating, going to Amish Country in Holmes County.
She will be remembered for her love of Wyandot County and its people for whom she served for years in many capacities, along with her family, especially her granddaughter Kathryn. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services for Lisa Hawk will be private with burial taking place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Council on Aging or the Harpster United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com
.