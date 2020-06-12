Rev. Lloyd Campbell
Nevada - Rev. O. Lloyd Campbell, age 85, of New Albany, Indiana and formerly of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the home of his daughter Carolina Shepherd, in New Albany.
Lloyd was born on March 25, 1935 in High Point, North Carolina to James A. and Viola (Hoke) Campbell. He married Virgiline E. Purchase on October 13, 1960 and she passed away on November 10, 2016.
He is survived by 4 children: Jon Campbell, Carolina (Vance) Shepherd, Rachel Brigner, Beverly "Jody" Stockmaster. 10 grandchildren: Sandy Hartley, Robert Campbell, Brian Campbell, Christina Campbell, Alex Parker Shepherd, Anna Noel Shepherd, Crystal Shepherd, Jennifer Brigner, Jessica Brigner, and Jillian Brigner, along with 8 great grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by his siblings, June (Rev. McCray) Holmes, Rev. Ray (Reva) Campbell, Betty Jo (Rev. Robert) Luther, brother in law, Rev. Bill Crane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister Mildred Crane
Lloyd was a pastor having served congregations in Manton, Michigan, Breckenridge, Michigan, and Nevada, Ohio. He also toured the United States and Mexico as an evangelist.
Funeral services for Rev. Lloyd Campbell will be private and held at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. B.J. Ward, Rev. Paul Bates, Rev. Lyndal Black officiating the service. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donors choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.