Lloyd Irvin Kocher
Bucyrus - Loyd Irvin Kocher, age 85, went to be with the Lord August 10, 2020 from Maple Crest in Bucyrus Ohio. Loyd was born to the late Irvin and Geneva (Ramsay) Kocher July 19, 1935 in Jacobsburg Ohio. Loyd was preceded in death by parents, and spouse of 60 years Barbara Kocher.
Loyd is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; son, Michael Kocher, and his children, son Allan (Heather) their child Elizabeth; and daughter Ashley (Eric) their child Coleson; Susan Sutherland, and her children, son Jason (Stacey) their child Jackson, son Aaron, son Tyson (Megan) their child Vivian; Steven (Lynn) Kocher, and their children, son Steven (Jessica Phillips), and daughter Hanah (Shawn) their child Payslee; Ronald Kocher, his son Joshua (Hope) their children Ruth Ann, Jack, and Leah; also his brother, Marvin (Barbara) Kocher.
Loyd was a graduate of Sulpher Springs High School in 1953. He farmed all of his life, but had also worked at Timken for 32 years. He was a former member of the Crawford County Coon Hunters. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to his grandkids sporting events. He was also a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Ridgeton Road.
The family would like to personally thank Kindred Hospice Care. Also, they'd like to thank Maple Crest for the great care there, at the time, he was the longest resident at the home.
The family will be receiving friends from 11AM-12PM Friday August 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The service will follow visiting hours at 12PM. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran's cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran's Cemetery fund or Kindred Hospice. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com