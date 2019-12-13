|
Lois Marie (Lyons) Blaney
Hudson, FL - Lois Blaney, 83, passed away in her son's home December 11, 2019, after a week of hospice care. She resided in Hudson, Florida for the past 20 years.
Lois was born March 19, 1936 in Liberty Township to Thomas D. Lyons and Harriett (Luidhardt) Lyons.
She is survived by her children; Timothy Charles Blaney (wife Kimberly Blaney), and Nancy Lynn Blaney. Three grandchildren; Josh Barnes, Elizabeth Blaney, Dalton Webb, and one great grandchild, Brody Barnes. Also, sisters; Joyce Spiegel and Sandy Kellogg.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Charles Harry Blaney of 48 years. Also, siblings; Margaret Hildenbrand, Robert Lyons, Richard Lyons, Ray Lyons, Glen Lyons, Roger Lyons, and Charles Lyons.
Lois put herself through college, graduating with her teaching degree from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. For 35 years, her passion was educating children and making a difference in their lives. She enjoyed being creative and crafting, gardening, and air travel to visit family.
Although she lived away from Bucyrus, Ohio, it was important to her to make frequent trips home, to visit her family and friends. Even when she moved to Florida, she made it a priority to see her family.
Lois was a devout Lutheran, attending services regularly, volunteering, and helping those in need.
Funeral services will be April 4th, 2020 at 11:00am in the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ridgeton Rd. Friends and family are asked to attend a celebration of Lois' life at St. Paul Lutheran Church with song and service with luncheon to follow burial. The family suggests that memorials be in the form of contributions to the Salvation Army, or to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019