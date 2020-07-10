Lois Stuckey
Upper Sandusky - Lois M. Stuckey, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 4:15pm at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
Lois was born on December 14, 1928 in Oceola, Ohio to Nelson Ray and Charlotte Rebecca (Kanabel) Gilliland, both of whom are deceased. She married Robert J. Stuckey on August 9, 1964 and he passed away on November 25, 2011.
She is survived by 2 children, Robert (Diane) Stuckey of Upper Sandusky and Sue (Mark) Wasielewski of Macedonia, Ohio. And 3 grandchildren Robert Keith and Nicholas Hans Stuckey, and Madelyn Rose Wasielewski.
Lois was preceded in death by her twin brother Louis M. Gilliland, and a sister Peggy Jane Harrison.
She graduated from Nevada High School in 1946 and went on to the Tiffin Beauty Academy and received a degree in Cosmetology. Lois went on to work for Bud Shafer and his hair salon in Bucyrus for 13 years, and then purchased the business upon his retirement.
Lois was a member of the former Eden Chapel United Methodist Church, and also Salem United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Eden Homemakers Club, the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Guild, and volunteered at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, both in Upper Sandusky.
For hobbies she enjoyed bowling, gardening and canning.
Funeral services for Lois Stuckey will be held at 11:00am Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Rev. Ralph Krall. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot East Fire District, or the Fairhaven Community and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
