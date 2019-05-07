Lois V. Leonhardt



Sulphur Springs, OH - Lois V. Leonhardt of Sulphur Springs, OH died at her sons home in Bucyrus on May 6, 2019. Lois was born in rural Bucyrus to the late Harper and Alta (Pfleiderer) Flohr. She was married March 22, 1940 to Ernest Leonhardt who preceded her in death on February 4, 1998. Lois was also preceded in death by daughter Janice Pfeifer and brother Neil Flohr.



Surviving are her sons James (Susie) Leonhardt of Nevada and Dwight (Carol) Leonhardt of Bucyrus; ten grandchildren, Shawn Leonhardt, Nicole McCafferty, Leslie (Mike) Gall, Darren (Melissa) Pfeifer, Spencer (Stacie) Leonhardt, Dean Pfeifer, Justin Leonhardt, Travis (April) Leonhardt, Kari (J.D.) Hord and Richard (Melissa) Kalb; 20 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Lois graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1936 and she worked at Vasil's Fashions for 22 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ridgeton Road



Lois's love of life was her family where they gathered every Sunday for dinner. She cared for her grandchildren which carried on to the great grandchildren. Lois loved quilting, donating them thru the church and the veterans home in Sandusky. She made a special quilt for every family member.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am in the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sulphur Springs with Rev. Hans Scherner officiating, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. The family suggests memorials be made to the Church, Kindred Hospice, or the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 7, 2019