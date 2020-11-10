Lucille V. Lutz
BUCYRUS - Lucy Lutz passed peacefully at her own home, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Lucy lived in Bucyrus, a former native of Chatfield and now resides eternally with her Savior.
She was born in McIntosh, Alabama on July 2nd to the late Ophel and Emmie (Reed) Lane. In 1943, she and her sister, Flo, moved to the area and she worked at GE for a number of years. She met Arthur F. Lutz on a blind date and on September 11, 1948 they married. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2005.
Lucy cared for her family as a homemaker. She was an excellent cook and will be remembered for her fried chicken. Much of what she cooked came from the garden, which she proudly tended to for many years. As her children grew, she worked outside of the home for various places, including Morton's Motel and Mac's Drive Inn. In addition, Lucy also spent time sewing, bowling, and she and Arthur enjoyed socializing and playing cards with friends and neighbors. Lucy had a deep faith in the Lord and enjoyed listening to gospel music.
Vacations were planned around slow times on the farm and there were many memorable train trips to visit family in Alabama. Lucy had a great sense of humor and was an incredible storyteller; someone who always kept you listening for more.
She was a longtime and former member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Ladies Bible Study and Ladies Circles.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Debra) Lutz of Tiffin and Patty (David) Auck of Bucyrus; grandchildren, Carrie (Lou) Nosko, Amy (Sean) Miller and Jennifer (James) Berry; seven great grandchildren and sister, Eunice Merchant.
In addition to Arthur, her husband of 57 years, Lucy was preceded in death by six siblings, Lloyd Lane, Clarence Calkins, Prentiss Lane, Ben Lane, Amos Lane and Flora Reed.
A graveside funeral will take place at 2:30 pm Saturday, November 14 at Nazareth Lutheran Cemetery, located at 6411 OH-4, south of Chatfield, with Gene Luidhardt SAM officiating.
The family has asked that anyone attending the graveside funeral observe social distancing and wear masks.
Her family specifically requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Nazareth Lutheran Cemetery, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bucyrus or a charity of the donor's choice
These gifts will be accepted at the cemetery on afternoon of service or can be given at Wise Funeral Service, who assisted with Lucy's services.
