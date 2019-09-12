|
|
Lyle Edwin Reinhard
Bucyrus - Lyle E. Reinhard of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2019. He was born August 26, 1954, in Bucyrus, Ohio to Marjorie (Linn) Reinhard and Edwin Eugene Reinhard. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dawn (Richard) Heikkila. He is survived by his sisters Mary Ann (Glenn) Abke and Lila (James) Everett, nieces, nephews, and friends near and far who describe his musical talents, thought-provoking conversations, distinct laughter, and friendly kindness.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, November 2nd at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 129 W. Charles Street, in Bucyrus. All are welcome and encouraged to attend to celebrate Lyle's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Human Rights Campaign, https://give.hrs.org, or to Good Hope Lutheran Church. Condolences to the family can be addressed to Bucyrus Manor, 1638-D Marion Road, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. The family is thankful to The James Cancer Hospital and their Hospice team who provided care for Lyle over the summer.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 12, 2019