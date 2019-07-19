|
|
Lyle Miller
Bucyrus - Lyle Allen Miller, 73 of Pagosa Springs, CO originally from Bucyrus, Ohio went to be with the Lord Saturday July 13, 2019 at Swedish Medical Hospital in Denver, CO. He was born April 3, 1946 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Perry and Florence (Green) Miller. He married Karen (Noggle) Miller, whom survives, December 27, 1969. Lyle is preceded in death by parents and sisters Sharon Young and Evelyn Miller.
Lyle is survived by his children Tim (Holly) Miller, Connie (Tim) Archibald, Matt (Amy) Miller, Vikki Miller, Patricia (Joe) Powers and Sueann Carter, 17 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Delores Brown, Gladys Wolf, Norma Miller, Wilma Swart, and Marlene Saltzman; brothers, Dale Miller, Marvin Miller, Darle Miller.
Services are at Church of Christ in Bucyrus, Ohio on Kaler avenue July 22nd at 11:00AM. Interment to follow at Brokensword Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 19, 2019