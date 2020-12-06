Marcene K. Miller
Marcene K. Miller, 91, Scharf St., New Washington, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 at the Carlisle Place in Bucyrus following a brief illness with COVID-19.
Marcene was born on October 5, 1929 to Arnold and Freda (Kessler) Siefert. She graduated from New Washington High School in 1947. Marcene married Floyd Miller on December 19, 1984.
Marcene was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Miller, on May 7, 1996; a daughter, Joyce Niedermier; a son, Glen Stuckey; a brother, Donald Siefert; a sister, Eunice Long; and a granddaughter, Shantrell Stuckey.
Marcene is survived by her nephew and caretaker, Chuck (Marlene) Siefert. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Beckman, Valerie Donald, Jason Stuckey, Brandon Stuckey, Shailyn Stuckey, Janae Stuckey and Janessa Stuckey; a daughter-in-law, Ronda Stuckey and a son-in-law, Stephen Niedermier. Marcene has numerous great grandchildren and a son, Dean Stuckey.
Marcene attended business school at Tiffin University. She worked as a psychiatric aide at Tiffin State Hospital for almost 20 years. She was also employed as a bus driver for Tiffin City Schools and owned/operated the Stuckey Roller Skating Rink in Bloomville. She is fondly remembered by family for her waltzing ability on skates! Marcene was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and she enjoyed playing her clarinet in the New Washington Town Band, Gang Band, and the Green Springs Community Band. In her retirement years, Marcene spent winters in Palm Bay, Florida, but she always looked forward to returning home in the spring to spend time on the family farm.
The Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements with private graveside services to occur later this week. Burial will be at St John's Baseline Cemetery with Deborah Noll, SAM officiating. Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, no visitation will be observed and participants at the graveside are asked to socially distance and wear a mask. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Washington Town Band in c/o Scott Hiler or St John's Food Pantry in New Washington.