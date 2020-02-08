|
Margaret Ann Price
Bucyrus - Margaret Ann Price, 90, of Bucyrus passed away Friday morning , February 7, 2020 in her sleep at Orchard Park Inn and Villas, where she has resided for the last four and a half years.
Margaret was born in Marion, Ohio on June 14, 1929, to Kenneth J. and Edna F. (Wood) Armbruster. A lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, she attended St. Mary's School, and St. Mary's High School, where she graduated in the spring of 1947.
Later that year, on December 15, 1947, she married John F. Price in the rectory of the church. They were married nearly 52 years when he passed away on July 15, 1999. They were blessed with 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, with the first great-great grandchild on the way.
Margaret worked at the Cory Rubber Company in Marion, as a secretary prior to having children. She was a devout Catholic, and attended St. Mary's Church in Marion, St. Joseph's Church in Plain City, and Holy Trinity in Bucyrus. She had a beautiful soprano voice that could tame her children. Margaret and John owned and operated Marion Piano Co. in Marion for many years, and then Price Piano Co. in Lexington, Ohio.
She loved music, and dealing with the public. She had a heart of gold, and always prayed for anyone and everyone who was in need. She loved to cook, and made every holiday and birthday a special event for her family. Her faith was her greatest attribute. Margaret was a 25-year grateful breast cancer survivor.
Margaret is survived by her brother Joe (Donna) Armbruster, four children Bruce Alan, of Columbus, Catherine Marie Price, of Marysville, John Michael, of Mansfield, and Daniel Lynn (Barbara) of Bucyrus. as well as grandchildren Josh (Stephanie) Harruff, Candice Savage, Tammy (Ed) Traverse, John (Michelle) Dranschak, Ryan Arthur, Megan (Scott Ulliman) Arthur, Jennifer (John) Ballenger, Brian (Jessica) Price, Jay Owen, and Karla (Johnny) Morris, Sister-in-Laws Evelyn Bellus Wrabel, Norma J. Price and Polly Armbruster, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Margaret was predeceased by her Mother, Father, Husband John F. Price, daughters Sheryl Janiece Rice and Barbara Kay Dranschak, brother Robert E, Armbruster, and lifelong dear friends Marilyn Lowe, Marg Roecker, MaryAnn Corwin, and Irenea Bindley.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Orchard Park for the excellent care and caring hearts and Dr. Todd and Becky Strickland for their amazing care and support.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 W. Center St, Marion) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held 11 am at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion, Ohio, with her beloved John.
Memorial donations may be made in Margaret's honor to Avita Home Health and Hospice.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Margaret's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020