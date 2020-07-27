Margaret "Pat" (Reynolds) Yuhas
BUCYRUS - Margaret Patricia Reynolds Yuhas (Pat) of Bucyrus OH was born in Huntington,WVa September 24, 1934 and joined her husband in heaven July 26, 2020.
She was born to Merrill Cline Reynolds and Genevieve Audrey Mercer Smith who both proceed her in death.
She grew up in the hills of southern Ohio on her grandparents dairy/tobacco farm and carried her love of those hills throughout her adult life. At 12 years old she moved to the Nevada OH area with her mother and stepfather attending school there through her junior year when they moved into Bucyrus.She graduated with the Bucyrus class of 1953 but also kept close contact with the members of the 1953 class at Nevada High School with which she would have graduated.
In 1951 she met the dashingly handsome Dick Yuhas. They married February 28, 1953. The couple worked building a life for their family in Bucyrus later moving to California and eventually settling once again in Bucyrus. They built 3 new homes over the years side by side along with their girls and remodeled several more houses that they called home.
Pat wore many hats in her work life. Isleys Ice Cream, Ulmers Electric, General Electric, The Treasure Chest ( this while being Dick's office manager for Richard Yuhas Builders), 7-11, a pharmacy technician when they built a new home on Catawba Island, and finally in a bakery.
After retirement she and Dick traveled the United States, bought and sold a home in Florida and later followed antique tractor shows while keeping their home and flower gardens immaculate.
Pat and Dick raised 3 daughters. Stephanie Mahle (Tim Atkinson) Bucyrus, Melanie (Rod) Rowlinson Bucyrus, and Lorie Yuhas (Jeff Scott)Washington Courthouse.
She loved her grandchildren Curt (Jayme) Massie Winston Salem NC, Ryan (Lauren) Massie New Albany OH, Blaine (Lesley Skaggs) Rowlinson Bucyrus, Michelle (Josh) Muchow of Ostrander, Shawn (Sara Gebhart) Rowlinson Bucyrus, Erick Biederman Spring Valley, Shannan (Brandon) Jones Dayton and great grandchildren
Ella and Samantha Massie, Peyton and Finley Rowlinson, Makenna and Paisley Muchow and Greyson Biederman. Also surviving Pat are her half brothers Merrill Reynolds, Michael Reynolds of W VA and Clark Reynolds of Texas, half sisters Amanda Gillispie of W VA, Carol Perry and Sue Ellen Patrick both of Florida, two sisters in law Peggy Sherman of Galion, and Nancy Johnson of Bucyrus and her beloved Bischon Hailee
She is proceeded in death this past December by the love of her life and husband of 67 years Richard Yuhas, her father Merrill Cline and stepmother Janet Reynolds, mother Genevieve and stepfather Ivan Smith, in laws Albert and Nellie Yuhas, brothers in law Robert and Phillip Yuhas and sister in law Joanne Spoon.
Pat loved the Lord and attended Bucyrus Nazarene Church until her health and the pandemic no longer allowed. She loved singing in the church choir and performing in the special programs presented by the church.
Her daughters suggests monetary donations in lieu of flowers be made to The Alzheimer's Assocation.
A graveside service at Brokensword Cemetery will be held Thursday July 30 at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com