Margery Anne Swartz
Margery Anne Poffenbaugh Baldosser Swartz passed from this life on October 15, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born July 2, 1926 in Crestline, Ohio to Clarence E. and Dorothy Yeitter Poffenbaugh.
Margery was a longtime Attica, Ohio community member and recently resided at The Willows at Willard. She is survived by daughter Ruth Ann Isenhart (William) of Newark, Ohio, sons Thomas Mark Baldosser (Molly) of Mt. Gilead, Timothy Edward Baldosser of Attica, Todd David Baldosser of Newark, twin sister Mary Thompson, seven grandchildren, nine great grand children, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceasing her are first husband Ned Eldon Baldosser and second husband Robert Swartz, son Ted Alan Baldosser, her parents, and brother Donald Poffenbaugh.
Margery was a graduate of White Cross Hospital (now Riverside) School of Nursing Class of 1948 and worked as a registered nurse at the Galion and Willard Hospitals, the office of Dr. Robert Cahill in Attica, the office of Drs. Barths and Dr. Kenny in New Washington, Hillside Nursing Home in Willard, and retired as an Industrial Nurse from Pittsburg Plate Glass manufacturing in Ontario. In 1985 she was honored with an entry in Who's Who in Nursing.
She was an avid seamstress, crochet artist and quilter fashioning clothing and items for her household and family until the last months of her life. Her green thumb was evident in the plants that surrounded her home inside and out. Her knowledge of the genealogy of families in her community was extraordinary. As a child of The Great Depression she could stretch food and materials further than seemed possible to provide for her family. For many years she enjoyed wintering near Inverness, Florida and making new friends there.
Margery was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Sappho Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Donations in Margery's memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, PO Box 515, Attica, Ohio or the Seneca East Public Library, 14 North Main Street. PO Box 572. Attica, OH 44807.
Graveside services for the immediate family will be arranged by the Hanneman Funeral Home of Attica with burial in the Attica Cemetery. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held in the future.
