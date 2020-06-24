Marilyn (Widman) Haycook
Marilyn (Widman) Haycook

Bucyrus - Marilyn (Widman) Haycook, 83, passed away June 23, 2020 at Altercare Nursing Home. She was born May 31, 1937 in Fremont, OH, the daughter of Gerald F. and Marcella M. (Schrein) Widman.

She was a 1955 graduate of Harris Elmore High School and was employed at the Erie Ordinance Army Depot before marrying. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Bucyrus, OH and gave to a variety of charities. She enjoyed reading, wine, and visiting with friends and relatives. She believed her greatest accomplishment in life was her children.

Marilyn married Ivan Cooley (deceased) in 1956. After their divorce, she married Allen Haycook of Bucyrus in 1992. Surviving are her children Karen Kennedy of Bucyrus, Teresa Noggle of Bucyrus, Ronald Kendall-Freas of Mansfield, William Cooley of Upper Sandusky, Rebecca Noggle of Galion, Tina Zornes of Sulphur Springs, and Ted Cooley of Bucyrus; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; brothers Daniel Widman, Dennis Widman, and Norbert Widman of Ohio, Frank Widman of Louisiana, and a sister Donna Dunholter of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Barb Felder and Edith Rusch, husband, Allen Haycook, daughter, Christine Webb, 2 granddaughters and 2 grandsons.

At her request, there will only be a private family viewing with a memorial celebration to follow later this year. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.munzpirnstill.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Humane Society, or the church of your choice.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
