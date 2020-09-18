1/
Marjorie Jean Brose
Marjorie Jean Brose

Chatfield - Marjorie Jean Brose, 95, of Chatfield passed away peacefully at Altercare where she had been residing the past few years, on Sept. 17, 2020 due to heart failure. She was born in Edison, OH, Apr. 27, 1925, the youngest of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents Grant H. and Glay B. (Wright) Haserodt, brothers, George Haserodt, Charles Haserodt, sister Martha Kelly. She married Paul E. Brose of Chatfield, Aug. 1, 1948 in Edison and relocated to Chatfield. Paul preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 1967 at the age of 39. His parents were Michael S. and Nora E. (Robinson) Brose.

Marjorie was a 1943 graduate of Edison High School. While in high school, she played a baritone in the band and orchestra, high school pianist, cheerleader, member of a Five Girl Tap Dancing Group that performed for special school events. For her senior piano recital she played Hungarian Rhapsody by Franz Liszt from memory.

After graduation, Marjorie worked in the Supervisor Sales Steno Dept. at HPM, Mt. Gilead, for 5 years, Senior Personnel Clerk at Shelby Air Force Depot for 2 years, Executive Secretary at Shunk Mfg., for 19 years, and Executive Secretary at Anchor Swan, for 19 years, retiring in 1998. She was also a homemaker and had side businesses selling vitamins and health related supplements.

Marjorie also enjoyed some traveling, sewing, playing the piano, as well as playing various instruments, playing piano for church services, giving piano lessons to family members. She was a member of the Edison Methodist Church and the Chatfield Mother's Club.

She is survived by son Charles Brose, Chatfield, daughters Diane Karl (Jeff Storms), Bucyrus, Renee (James) Hall, Centennial, CO, 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sisters-in-laws Ruby Haserodt, Galion, OH, Ruth Rogers, Greenfield, IN, Esther Powers, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, brother-in-law Robert Van Horn, Hartford City, IN, and nephew James Haserodt, Prospect, OH as well as other nieces, nephews, and their families.

Besides her husband, parents, siblings, and in-laws, Marjorie was preceded in death by sister-in-laws Katherine Haserodt, Elizabeth Van Horn, Mary Brose, Martha Brelje, brothers-in-laws Gordon Powers, Terry Brelje, and son-in-law Michael Karl.

She always appreciated the many kindnesses and help given her and her young family by neighbors and relatives residing in Chatfield and surrounding area after Paul's death.

Cremation & funeral arrangements are being handled by Munz-Pirnstilll Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service and burial of the ashes will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Paul E. Brose Youth Mission Fund at the Evangelical Pietist Church, Chatfield, OH.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
