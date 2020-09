Marjorie Jean BroseChatfield - Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday October 10, 2020 in Lust Cemetery with Pastor Larry Bertsch officiating. The family will receive friend from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Paul E. Brose Youth Mission Fund at the Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church, Chatfield, OH. In the event of inclement weather, memorial services will be held at the church.