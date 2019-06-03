|
Marjorie L. Lust
Lykens Township - Marjorie Louise Lust, 92, of Lykens Township, Ohio, died Monday, May 27, 2019.
She was born in November, 1926, to Edwin Walter and Edna Lavinia (Kalb) Ross.
Marjorie graduated from Lykens High School and attended Bowling Green State University where she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Marjorie married Carl Raymond Lust on Christmas Day, 1948, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Chatfield, celebrating 60 years together until his death on October 7, 2009.
After teaching in Decatur, Indiana and working in Columbus, Ohio, Marjorie moved to Tiffin, Ohio, where she resided for 39 years. She taught Home Economics in the Tiffin City Schools for 22 years until her retirement in 1987. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, where she was active in the Mothers' Circle and the Sewing Circle. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women and the Seneca County Home Economists.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Elise Lust (John Mason) of Lakewood, Ohio, her son, Steven Dan Lust (Kesa Tsuda) of Incline Village, Nevada, and two granddaughters, Sara Mason of Columbus, Ohio and Chelsea Mason of New York, New York. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Hieber, and her brother, Harold Ross.
There will be no memorial service at this time, but friends who wish may contribute to the .
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 3, 2019