1/1
Mark Burton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Burton

Clearwater, FL - Mark Burton Murphy, 62, Passed away peacefully at home due to natural causes on October 22, 2020. Mark was born September 19, 1958 in Mansfield, Ohio to Lloyd and Pearl (Fochtman) Murphy. Mark enjoyed taking friends for airplane rides as he was a commercial private pilot, boating, kayaking, and hunting with his Tennessee friends and families for many years. He was considered an outdoor person and loved to travel with his wife and he loved spending time with great friends in his community. Mark was an accomplished Eagle Scout, visited Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico twice, and was an assistant scout leader for many years. He was proceeded in death by his parents Lloyd and Pearl (Fochtman) Murphy who resided in Ohio. Mark is survived by his loving wife Terri Murphy of Florida, Son Mitch Murphy of Ohio, daughters Khara Cook and Karissa Fankhauser of Ohio, grandson Gavin Murphy of Florida and 5 additional grandchildren of Ohio, siblings Lynn (Joe) Wechter, Linda (Bill) Crockett, and Michael (Debi) Murphy. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved