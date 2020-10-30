Mark Burton



Clearwater, FL - Mark Burton Murphy, 62, Passed away peacefully at home due to natural causes on October 22, 2020. Mark was born September 19, 1958 in Mansfield, Ohio to Lloyd and Pearl (Fochtman) Murphy. Mark enjoyed taking friends for airplane rides as he was a commercial private pilot, boating, kayaking, and hunting with his Tennessee friends and families for many years. He was considered an outdoor person and loved to travel with his wife and he loved spending time with great friends in his community. Mark was an accomplished Eagle Scout, visited Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico twice, and was an assistant scout leader for many years. He was proceeded in death by his parents Lloyd and Pearl (Fochtman) Murphy who resided in Ohio. Mark is survived by his loving wife Terri Murphy of Florida, Son Mitch Murphy of Ohio, daughters Khara Cook and Karissa Fankhauser of Ohio, grandson Gavin Murphy of Florida and 5 additional grandchildren of Ohio, siblings Lynn (Joe) Wechter, Linda (Bill) Crockett, and Michael (Debi) Murphy. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.









