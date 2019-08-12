|
|
Marsha Ann Hamm
BUCYRUS - Marsha Ann Hamm, 75 formerly of Bucyrus and most recently of Columbus, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 in The Ross Heart Hospital at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus Ohio . Marsha was born July 7, 1944 in Bucyrus to the late Harold and Marjorie (Long) Hinamon. She was married August 5, 1978 to Steven F. Hamm who preceded her in death on November 7, 2017. She was also preceded in death by sister Patricia Diebler.
Marsha is survived by children Traci (Michael) Mignery of Columbus and Travis (Monica) Lutz of Uniontown, OH; grandchildren Mackenzie, Casey, Tyler, Justin, and Sydney; and brother Ron (Phyllis) Hinamon of Bucyus.
Marsha graduated from Colonel Crawford High School in 1962. She worked as a Legal Secretary for Ed Wead, Atty. for over 20 years and prior to that worked for Spurlock, Sears, and Pry in the same capacity. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Women's groups of the Moose Lodge and AMVETS where she lead fundraising events and loved to call bingo. She enjoyed going to Lake Erie and spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Greenler officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 pm and 12:00-1:00pm on Wednesday prior to the service. Memorials may be given to the and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 12, 2019