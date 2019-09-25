Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holiday Inn Express
1575 N. Sandusky Avenue
Bucyrus,, OH
Mart Andrew "Marty" Fawley


1964 - 2019
Mart Andrew "Marty" Fawley Obituary
Mart Andrew "Marty" Fawley, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Marty was born on June 15, 1964 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Robert and Diane (Walkins) Fawley. Marty was employed at Commercial Parts & Services for the past 20 years. Marty was a huge Ohio State Buckeye's fan. He enjoyed camping, going to the lake and fishing. He loved holidays and being with his family.

He will be missed by all and loved by many. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Fawley. Survived by his mother, Diane Fawley; his wife of 20 years, Shirley Fawley; children, Blake, Chelsea and Jessica Fawley, Danielle (William) Rouse and Dale (Chanei) Whitesel; grandchildren, Liam Rouse, Haliey and Timothy Whitesel; siblings, Fred Fawley of Perrysburg, OH, Lori (Brian) Rowe of Tiffin, OH, Lisa (Ron) Bores of Bucyrus, OH, Val-Joe Fawley of Catawba Island, OH and Ken Fawley of Lititz, PA; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will gather together on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204. A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 1575 N. Sandusky Avenue, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

Memorial contributions can be made to TMCfunding.com search Marty Fawley. www.tmcfunding.com/funds/marty-fawley/3835/
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 25, 2019
