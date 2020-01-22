Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Blackburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Blackburn Obituary
Martha Blackburn

Bucyrus - Martha Lucile Blackburn, 107 years of age passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Heartland of Bucyrus. Martha was born January 19, 1913 in Sycamore to the late Sylvester and Chloe Belle (Hufford) Dutcher. She was married March 18, 1980 to Ralph David Blackburn who preceded her in death March 18, 1980.

Martha is survived by daughter Barbara Blackburn of Bucyrus as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister.

Martha was a homemaker and had attended Lykens School.

A Graveside Service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland of Bucyrus and Kindred Hospice in Marion. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now