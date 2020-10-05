Martha E. "Betty" McDougle
Galion - Martha E. "Betty" McDougle, 97, of Galion passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her family at home.
She was born September 29, 1923 in Bucyrus and was the daughter of Paul D. and Mary E. (Beeson) McMichael. Martha is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene L. McDougle whom she married on December 14, 1957.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Robert Breymaier of Newark, Kevin (Tamma) McDougle of Galion and Donavan (Keith) McDougle of Palm Springs, California; four grandchildren Craig (Holly) Breymaier, Kris (Monique) Kandel, Kyle Kandel and Ashley (Bart) Kehres; nine great-grandchildren Stephen (Jennifer) Breymaier, Allie (Brook) Breymaier, Paisley and Brexton Kehres, Kaelie, Kyra, Mitchell, Athena and Alexander Kandel; two great great-grandchildren Peyton Ransom and Colin Breymaier; sister Beverly (Albert) Putney of Columbus and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughters Barbara Breymaier and Bonnie Kandel; grandson Randy Lynn Breymaier and a sister Mary Alice Tucker.
At her request, no services will be held.
