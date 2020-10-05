1/1
Martha E. "Betty" McDougle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha E. "Betty" McDougle

Galion - Martha E. "Betty" McDougle, 97, of Galion passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her family at home.

She was born September 29, 1923 in Bucyrus and was the daughter of Paul D. and Mary E. (Beeson) McMichael. Martha is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene L. McDougle whom she married on December 14, 1957.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Robert Breymaier of Newark, Kevin (Tamma) McDougle of Galion and Donavan (Keith) McDougle of Palm Springs, California; four grandchildren Craig (Holly) Breymaier, Kris (Monique) Kandel, Kyle Kandel and Ashley (Bart) Kehres; nine great-grandchildren Stephen (Jennifer) Breymaier, Allie (Brook) Breymaier, Paisley and Brexton Kehres, Kaelie, Kyra, Mitchell, Athena and Alexander Kandel; two great great-grandchildren Peyton Ransom and Colin Breymaier; sister Beverly (Albert) Putney of Columbus and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughters Barbara Breymaier and Bonnie Kandel; grandson Randy Lynn Breymaier and a sister Mary Alice Tucker.

At her request, no services will be held.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Martha McDougle, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved