Martha J. Leitzy
BUCYRUS - Martha Jane Leitzy, 97, better known as "Martie" or "Guppie" to her family and close friends, died peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020 at DeWolfe House in Marion.
She was born December 9, 1922 in Wyandot county to the late Ralph and Imo (Heller) Swihart. Martie was raised on their family farm and was a 1940 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. On March 5, 1944, she married James E. Leitzy and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage until his passing in 1990.
Early in life, Martie worked as a cashier with JC Penney, and spent 14 years at Crawford County ASCS. She also worked with Jim around their farm on Wyandot Rd. and cared for the family as a homemaker. Martie was musically gifted and took interest in playing the organ; self-teaching herself to play by ear. She also enjoyed following Jim, who sang in various quartets and musical groups.
Martie was very active in their rural community. She was a member of Mt. Zion UMC and assisted in anything asked of her; longtime member of the Mt. Zion Grange and Mother's Club as well as a 4H leader. She and Jim socialized in card clubs and enjoyed bowling with friends. In 1973, they purchased a cottage at Lakeside and spent many weekends relaxing to musical performances or playing euchre with family and friends. She loved planting flowers around their home and her flowerbeds were always so colorful and vibrant.
Martie is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mike) Bennett; grandchildren, J.D. (Kari) Hord, their children, Jacob and Evan; Beth (Mike) Hoffman, their children, Taylor and Seth; Michele (Jim) Dusseau, their children, Eli and Evan; and Michael (Laura) Bennett, their son, Andrew.
Martie was preceded in death by her son, Donald Leitzy. His children and grandchildren are Joshua (Amber) Leitzy, their son, Kaden; Marissa (Alvin) Stinehelfer, their daughter, Emma; and Logan Leitzy.
A public graveside funeral will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 17 at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Mark Cannon officiating and guests are asked to meet at the cemetery. Sometime in the future, the Leitzy family will be announcing a memorial service to further celebrate her legacy that has been left in all of them.
Donations can be made payable to Mt. Zion UMC and will be accepted through the Wise Funeral Service or at her graveside funeral. Memories are encouraged be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020