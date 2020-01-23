|
|
Martin Elwood Nolen
BUCYRUS - Martin Elwood Nolen, 78 of Bucyrus joined his Angel in Heaven on Thursday January 23rd, 2020 at 5:54 am. Mrs. Anna Darlene (Angel) Nolen took his hand in marriage March 16, 1961. Darlene preceded him in death March 7th, 2013. Together they raised 4 children and one granddaughter they considered one of their own. Phyllis Nolen of Bucyrus; Timmy (Angie) Nolen of Cardington; Richard (Amye) Nolen Sr. of Bucyrus; Dennis (Tracy) Nolen of Bucyrus and Lisa (Alvin) Hurley of Bucyrus. Their lives were further blessed by 8 grandchildren, Amy Nickelson, April Woodard, Angela (Steve) Miller, Robbie (Misty) Nolen, Richard (Amanda) Nolen Jr., Crystal Hull; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition, Elwood is survived by 2 sisters Parthine (Dave) Buckner and Cathrine (Elmer) Lightner both of Lewis County KY. and his loving pet dogs Rose and Melissa.
Elwood was born in Lewis County KY to the late Martin and Rhoda Nolen on April 22, 1941. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by brothers Burtram, Jimmy, Leroy, Lovell, Mason, and Russell Nolen; sister Nelly Buckner; and grandson Dustn Nolen
Elwood moved to Bucyrus in 1964 and worked at Eckleberry Poultry for 26 years until they closed. He then worked alongside his son Richard with the family's company, Nolen Home Improvement. Elwood enjoyed most of all spending time with his family.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Oceola Pentecostal Tabernacle Church with Funeral Services scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 pm with Rev. Carl Angel officiating, burial will follow in Oceola Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be in the form of contributions to the Cr. Co. Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020