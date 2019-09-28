|
|
Marvel Juanita Rindfuss
BUCYRUS - Marvel J. Rindfuss, 98, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Carlisle Place.
She was born December 6, 1920 in Bucyrus to the late Henry Fay and Gladys (Shetrone) Sanford. On December 6, 1941 she married Arnulf W. Rindfuss who preceded her in death September 16, 2001. She is also preceded in death by one sister, June Sanford, one brother, Robert Sanford, and one grandson, David Rindfuss.
Marvel is survived by her three sons, John (Carol) Rindfuss, Ronald (Pamela) Rindfuss and Robert (Diane) Rindfuss. Also surviving are four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
After Marvel graduated Bucyrus High School in 1938 she worked at the soda fountain at Kiess Drug Store in Bucyrus until it was sold. She then worked at the Morris Store, which later became the G.C Murphy Company. Following that employment, Marvel worked at the Warnock Creamery located on N. Poplar St., earning $11 per week.
Marvel was a life-time member of the Harmony United Methodist Church and an active member of the Holmes-Liberty Study Club.
Marvel and Arnulf were a great team working on their farm in Holmes Twp. raising crops and livestock as well as putting out large gardens each year. Marvel was highly adept at processing and canning the garden vegetables as well as cherries from the Pickett's Cherry Farm and freezing fish from the Sandusky Fish Market. She also enjoyed keeping the farmstead landscaping looking fresh-mowed and well decorated with growing flowers and shrubs. She was also an avid painter of the farm buildings always keeping them looking their best.
Besides being a devoted wife, Marvel was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed and remembered by all her family and friends.
Calling hours will be held from 6-8 pm Monday, September 30 at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday with Pastor Brad Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to the Bucyrus United Methodist Building Fund or a and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 28, 2019