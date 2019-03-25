|
|
Marvin J. Blankenship
Sycamore - Marvin J. Blankenship, age 72 of 7026 Marion-Melmore Road, Sycamore, Ohio died at 9:37 P.M., Friday, March 22,2019 at home. He was born on September 6, 1946 in Vulcan, West Virginia to Claude and Stella (Baker) Blankenship. He married Barbara (Goodman) Blankenship on December 21, 1966 and she survives.
Surviving are the following children, Tony Blankenship and companion, Mellisa Stansberry, rural Sycamore, Ohio and Tisha (Jack) Holman, Tiffin, Ohio. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Trevor Blankenship, Charlotte Holman, Gwendalyn Holman and Rayanne Holman plus three brothers, Willie (Pat) Blankenship, Camp Creek, Kentucky, William (Gail) Blankenship, Argo, Kentucky, Grover (Diane) Blankenship, Bucyrus, Ohio and two sisters, Kathleen Bryant, Bucyrus, Ohio and Phyllis (Joe) Sweeney, Bucyrus, Ohio. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Helen Blankenship, Argo, Kentucky plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Joe Blankenship plus a brother-in-law, Elmer Bryant.
Marvin was a retired laborer for the former Swan Hose, Bucyrus, Ohio for forty-four years. He was a member of the T-Square Dance Club, Tiffin, Ohio, member of the VFW Post in Bucyrus, Ohio, member of the Carey Conservation Club, lifetime member of the DVA (Disabled American Vets), member of the NRA and he also served his country as a proud veteran during the Vietnam Era in the 57th Aviation Assault Division.
For hobbies Marvin liked to go camping, hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and motorcycle riding. He loved to read Western novels and watch western movies on TV. He also loved to follow his grandchildren around to their different sporting events.
Funeral services for Marvin will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating., Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, Ohio where the Sycamore American Legion Post # 250 will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Shriner Hospital, DVA or in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of Sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 25, 2019