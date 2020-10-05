1/1
Mary Ann Heydinger
1937 - 2020
Mary Ann Heydinger

New Washington - Mary Ann Heydinger, 83, of New Washington, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital of Willard. She was born August 22, 1937 in Havana, Ohio to the late Herbert and Irene (Stockmaster) Eberly. She graduated from Willard High School in 1955. Mary Ann was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society in New Washington. She was formerly a teacher's aide at St. Bernard Catholic School and had worked with her husband operating Cranberry Hills Golf Course for 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn E. Heydinger, whom she married November 16, 1957; 3 children, Vicki (Kevin) Beeson of New Washington, Gary (Renee) Heydinger of Columbus and Jamie (Lisa) Heydinger of Medina; 9 grandchildren, Ryan (Emma) Beeson, Sean (Laura) Beeson, Collin Beeson, Rachel (Joseph) Livecchi, Grant (Caitlin) Heydinger, Ally (Vince) Graves, Will Heydinger, Gabriel (Sierra) Heydinger and Daniel Heydinger; 10 great grandchildren, Titus Beeson, Eva Beeson, Felix Beeson, Leo Beeson, Solanus Beeson, Bibianna Beeson, Weston Beeson, Penelope Graves, Jack Graves and Clare Heydinger; 2 brothers, Gerald (Marty) Eberly of Norwalk and Robert (Teri) Eberly of Flushing, MI; 2 sisters, Joan Graffice of Mansfield and Rose Kehres of New Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Irene Eberly; sister, Patricia Bauman; 3 brothers-in-law, Harold Graffice, Jim Kehres and Raymond Bauman.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bernard Catholic Church or School. The Heydinger family asks that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors honor the current restrictions of wearing a mask and to pay your respects promptly. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.




Published in News Journal & Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
