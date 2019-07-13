Mary Ann Ruth



BUCYRUS - Mary Ann Ruth, 84 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday morning July 12, 2019 at Carlisle Place where she was a resident for the past 4 1/2 years. Mary Ann was born March 22, 1935 in Bucyrus to the late William F. and Pauline (Taylor) Graetz. She was married July 17, 1954 to Gale Ruth who survives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant daughter Mary Elizabeth and son-in-law Bernd Massing.



Mary Ann is also survived by children Kevin (Diane) Ruth of Bucyrus and Marsha Massing of Florida; grandchildren Christopher (Hannah) Ruth, Angela (Andrew) Richmond, Matthew (Kim) Ruth, Andrew Massing, and Joshua (Alizabeth) Massing; great grandchildren Nate, Ethan, Isaac, Aaron, Becca, Roman, Bria, Ayndria, and Graham; brothers David Graetz of Florida and James Graetz of N. Carolina; and sister Carolyn Shaw of Bucyrus.



Mary Ann retired from Wynford School as a Secretary after 30 years in 1997. She was a lifelong Bucyrus resident and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1953. Mary Ann was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where she served on the Church Council, was a member of the Grace Circle, was former President of the Good Hope Church Women, and taught Sunday School for 25 years.. She and her husband were foster parents to 16 children for over 25 years.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in the Good Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Renee Ahern officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Good Hope Radio or Steeple Fund as well as Gideons. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 13, 2019