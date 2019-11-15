|
Mary E. Hamilton
Bucyrus - Mary E. Hamilton, 82, a longtime resident of rural Bucyrus, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Galion under the care of Kindred Hospice.
She was born September 23, 1937 in NuMine, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania to the late James W. Hardacre and Betty Jane (Seger) Hardacre. The family then moved to Akron, Ohio and later to Marion, Ohio where Mary grew up, graduated from Harding High School in 1955, and married James A. Hamilton in December 1955. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2001.
The Hamiltons moved to Bucyrus in 1968 where Mary worked for The Timken Co. from 1978 until retiring in 1999. She was an avid reader and researcher and frequently visited libraries in Bucyrus, Galion and Marion. Mary compiled a lot of family genealogy information, leading to her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was intrigued by the things her children liked, even continuing to sort and collect baseball cards long after her sons lost interest. Mary also enjoyed traveling around the US, with trips to Vegas, the Grand Canyon, and visits with family in California and Florida being her favorite destinations. At home, she loved being outside and working in her yard.
Mary is survived by her three children, Deborah (Norman) Amstutz of Galion, Corey (Michelle) Hamilton of Dublin, and James J. Hamilton of Bucyrus; five grandchildren, Jennifer (John) McCracken, Scott (Melissa) Amstutz, Benjamin Hamilton, Jack Hamilton, and Ryan Hamilton; and three great grandchildren, Lexi, Levi, and Lani McCracken. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry B. Hardacre.
While Mary preferred no services be held, gifts in her memory are encouraged to be given to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County or a . These gifts will be collected at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Mary's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019