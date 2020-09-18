1/1
Mary Feight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Feight

Bucyrus - Mary Illeen Feight, age 57, went to be with the Lord September 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Mary was born to Clarence and Marie (Wilcox) Mullins July 27, 1963 in Tiffin Ohio. Mary married Nathan "Buddy" "Ernest" Feight June 19, 1989. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Mullins; sister, Teresa Marshall; and granddaughter, Rebekah Feight.

Mary is survived by husband, Nathan "Buddy" "Ernest" Feight; son, Justin (Allison) Feight; granddaughter, Abigail Feight; brother, Clarence "Ed" (Tina) Mullins Jr.; sisters Liz (David) Darnell and Missy Mullins

Mary was a graduate of Seneca East. She loved spending time with family and traveling. Pigeon Forge was one of her favorite destinations, she felt it was God's country. Mary was very involved with the Free Will Baptist Church of Bucyrus. She enjoyed singing and helping out at the church any time she could.

Visiting hours will be at Free Will Baptist Church of Bucyrus Tuesday September 22, from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM. The funeral service will be at Free Will Baptist Church of Bucyrus Wednesday 11AM. Justin Feight is officiating. Burial to follow at Oceola Cemetery. Memorials may be made through the funeral home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstil.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved