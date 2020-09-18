Mary Feight
Bucyrus - Mary Illeen Feight, age 57, went to be with the Lord September 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Mary was born to Clarence and Marie (Wilcox) Mullins July 27, 1963 in Tiffin Ohio. Mary married Nathan "Buddy" "Ernest" Feight June 19, 1989. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Mullins; sister, Teresa Marshall; and granddaughter, Rebekah Feight.
Mary is survived by husband, Nathan "Buddy" "Ernest" Feight; son, Justin (Allison) Feight; granddaughter, Abigail Feight; brother, Clarence "Ed" (Tina) Mullins Jr.; sisters Liz (David) Darnell and Missy Mullins
Mary was a graduate of Seneca East. She loved spending time with family and traveling. Pigeon Forge was one of her favorite destinations, she felt it was God's country. Mary was very involved with the Free Will Baptist Church of Bucyrus. She enjoyed singing and helping out at the church any time she could.
Visiting hours will be at Free Will Baptist Church of Bucyrus Tuesday September 22, from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM. The funeral service will be at Free Will Baptist Church of Bucyrus Wednesday 11AM. Justin Feight is officiating. Burial to follow at Oceola Cemetery. Memorials may be made through the funeral home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstil.com