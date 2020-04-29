|
|
Mary Frost
Nevada - Mary C. Frost, age 89, of Nevada Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10:35am at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
Mary was born on February 17, 1931 in Crawford County, Ohio to Thomas T. Sr. and Eva C. (Clark) Louis, both of whom are deceased. She was first married to Edgar "Bud" Parker on September 27, 1946 and he passed away on February 8, 1956.
She then married Theodore "Ted" Frost on September 29, 1962 and he died on March 2, 2001.
Mary is survived by two sons, Gary (Teresa) Parker and Bob (Carol) Parker, both of Bucyrus, a daughter Kim Frost of Nevada. Seven grandchildren: Ted Parker, Tim Parker, Robin (Jason) Keller, Matt (Mary Beth) Parker, Adam (Tina) Parker, Amy Aroche, Chuck Gasley, along with 6 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother John Wise of Bucyrus, and 2 sisters, Stoyna Ruth Louis of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rachel Meade of Bucyrus.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a son Allen Parker, and 2 daughters Barbara Parker and Debbie Grasley
Mary was a homemaker and a longtime member of the Nevada Lutheran Church.
For hobbies she enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and Chinese checkers.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, funeral services for Mary Frost will be private with burial taking place at Nevada Cemetery with Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevada Lutheran Church or the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020