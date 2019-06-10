|
Mary H. Atkins
Nevada, Ohio - Mary H. Atkins, age 90, of rural Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7:12am at her residence.
Mary was born on September 17, 1928 in Tod Township, Crawford County, Ohio to Ward and Anna (Myers) Croneis, both of whom are deceased. She married Goble G. Atkins on December 6, 1952 in the Nevada Lutheran Church, and he passed away on April 5, 2019.
Mary is survived by a son, Loren (Kathy) Atkins of Upper Sandusky, and a daughter, Debbie (David) Grimm of Bluffton, Ohio. Nine grandchildren: Jeremiah (Anita) Atkins of Upper Sandusky, Amanda Atkins Sperling of Atlanta, Georgia, Paul Grimm of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Grimm (Brian) Brophy of Pelham, New York, Jennifer Kin (Charles) Eckstein of Millersport, Ohio, Cassandra Kin (KC) Sampsell of Lewis Center, Ohio, Stephanie Kin (Ryan) Kitzler of Upper Sandusky, Elizabeth Kin of Montana, and Daniel (Erin) Kin of Carey. Along with thirteen great grandchildren: Brodie Atkins, Porter Sperling, Adam, Ben, Emma and Sam Eckstein, Luke and Erin Sampsell, Owen and Logan Kitzler, Stella and Oliver Bell, and Jaxson Kin-Oates. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with two special girls, Hillarie and Roxanne Kin, who called her Grandma Mary.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter Susan Kin, and a brother, Earl Croneis.
Mary was a 1946 graduate of Nevada High School and received her diploma nursing degree from the Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She began her nursing career as a Registered Nurse at Mansfield General and then opened the surgical department at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in 1950. Mary went on to work as an Industrial Nurse at Westinghouse, and then as the night shift head nurse for Fairhaven Community and the Wyandot Manor Nursing Home, all located in Upper Sandusky. In a career shift, Mary raised hogs for many years on their farm, until her retirement.
Mary was a long-time member of the Nevada Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and also participated with the church dart ball league. She was a member of the Warpole Chapter #366, Order of the Eastern Star in Upper Sandusky, and Nevada Grange #777, earning her Golden Sheaf Membership in 1991, for 50 continuous years of membership.
For hobbies, Mary enjoyed cooking, reading cookbooks, gardening and visiting Ohio Amish country. She and Goble had a mutual love of music, and also helping others through volunteering with Hospice of Wyandot County during their formative years.
Mary will be remembered for her heart for others, a love that came through in her chosen career of nursing, and how family was everything. Mary kept in touch, never forgot a special event and was always the first to send a card or letter. Many of her family and friends called her on their way home from work, when they had special news, needed perspective on their day or just to catch up. She was a true listener and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Mary H. Atkins will be held at 11:00am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating. Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyandot East Fire and Rescue, Nevada Lutheran Church, or Hospice of Wyandot County, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 10, 2019